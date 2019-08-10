PSG to launch move for Paulo Dybala - but there's one club Juventus are refusing to sell him to

PSG are attempting to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to the Daily Mail.

The Argentina international rejected a move to Manchester United earlier this week, before a proposed move to Tottenham collapsed on Thursday due to complications over the player's image rights.

However, Dybala could still depart Turin before the European transfer window closes at the end of August.

PSG have identified the former Palermo man as a key target and are willing to offer him an £11m annual pay packet to secure his signature.

Juventus would be willing to sanction Dybala's exit as they do not see him as integral to their plans going forward.

However, they have ruled out a sale to domestic rivals Inter unless they are offered Mauro Icardi in exchange.

