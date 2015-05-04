Pavon goal scores him a BMW for a month

There was no mistaking Cristian Pavon's motivation for scoring the first goal of Argentina's Superclasico on Sunday, as he helped Boca Juniors post a 2-0 win.

Pavon came on in the 68th minute and fired in the opener at the Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in the 84th minute, getting on the end of Nicolas Lodeiro's cross.

The goal was crucial enough, and was followed moments later by Pablo Perez's strike in the 87th minute, but Pavon revealed there was more on the line for him personally - as well as sending Boca clear top of the standings.

"I celebrated because I bet with my agent's son that if I scored I'd borrow his BMW for a month," the 19-year-old said post-match.

"I was on the bench and I told [team-mate] Guille Sara that I was going to score a goal for him."