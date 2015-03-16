Payet 'disgusted' by referee display

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic's foul-mouthed rant following Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 defeat to Bordeaux, Payet cut an equally frustrated figure after Marseille's goalless draw with the league leaders.

Lucas Ocampos thought he had claimed a vital decisive goal when he bundled Payet's 83rd-minute corner towards goal, but the match officials - led by referee Benoit Bastien - ruled that the ball had not crossed the line.

"We are disgusted," said Payet. "Not angry because we played a good game.

"We could have played a bad game, but tonight everyone was good in our team. For this reason, we're even more disgusted.

"It's disgusting. And we are powerless. The referees have to take responsibility.

"It's hard to lose [the three points] like that. It's like a defeat. Because if you win, you get back to within one point of Lyon, [and] the championship would be revived.

"In the end, we have lost everything."