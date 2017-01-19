Payet exit not inevitable - Bilic

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is adamant there is still a chance Dimitri Payet will stay put and he hopes to solve the Frenchman's situation sooner rather than later.

Payet has made no secret of his desire to leave, with the winger reportedly keen on a return to Marseille, and he appears determined to force his departure.

West Ham are reluctant to sell their star man, though, and Bilic has stressed a transfer is by no means a certainty.

"Payet's departure is not inevitable," said Bilic. "I like to solve situations in-house to protect the team.

"I said everything then and what has changed now? Nothing. We took our stand very clearly and it stays the same. We are not going to sell our best players on the cheap just because somebody wants to sign them.

"It is not a good situation for the club, it is not good for football in general."

Meanwhile, West Ham have been heavily linked with Southampton defender Jose Fonte, but Bilic has denied the Portugal international is due to undergo a medical on Thursday.

"Fonte is not having a medical," Bilic added.

"We are not talking about transfers, we are working on some though. There are one or two players we need, it will not be easy, but we are trying.

"Hopefully have something to announce in 24 hours."