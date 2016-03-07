Payet: No France call-up is not an injustice

France outcast Dimitri Payet said he accepts coach Didier Deschamps' decision to overlook him for the national team, though the West Ham star would love to feature at Euro 2016.

Payet has not represented France since June last year and that is not expected to change with the European Championship in his homeland three months away, despite the 28-year-old staking his claim to be the signing of the season in the Premier League.

The 15-cap international, who netted a dramatic 90th-minute winner at Everton on Saturday, has been a revelation since joining West Ham from Marseille in the off-season, scoring eight goals and tallying seven assists.

However, Payet has no hard feelings toward Deschamps amid his France snub.

"[It's] not as an injustice," Payet told Canal Plus. "The coach has to make choices. This is the boss, he selects the players he needs. I'm happy in my shoes, I try to be efficient.

"I will not say I'm happy to be replaced, I like to play and fight for my place.

"In sporting terms, I am in one of the best periods of my career. If I'm at the Euro that is fine, if I am not there, I know I would have given anything and there will be no regrets."

France are scheduled to play two friendlies later this month, away to Netherlands on March 25 and at home to Russia four days later.