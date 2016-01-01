Payet on par with Ozil, claims Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic believes Dimitri Payet is on a par with Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil.

The Germany international has been one of the stars of the Premier League so far this campaign and already has 16 assists in 18 league appearances, eight more than Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Payet, meanwhile, has provided three goals in 12 appearances, while also netting five times himself.

The Frenchman has missed West Ham's last seven league games due to injury, but recently resumed squad training and is expected to make his comeback in Saturday's home game versus Liverpool.

Bilic has high expectations of Payet ahead of his return and has even gone as far as to liken him to the in-form Ozil.

"I rate Dimitri on the same level as Ozil," the West Ham manager told reporters.

"He makes other players better. He creates space for others, he creates chances, he can take three or four players out of the game.

"He adapted immediately to the club and the players recognised his ability straight away.

"We'll have to see how much he can participate but his return is a great boost for us of course. I think he'll be involved for the squad for Liverpool."