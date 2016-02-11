Payet signs new West Ham contract

West Ham United have succeeded in tying star player Dimitri Payet to a new five-and-a-half-year contract.

Payet has shone at Upton Park since arriving from Marseille in June, scoring six goals in 18 league appearances and helping the Hammers to sixth in the table.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with off-season moves to Manchester City and Chelsea, while there have been rumours of a big-money switch to China.

But the London club have moved to ward off interest in the 15-cap France international by getting the former Nantes, Saint-Etienne and Lille man to agree to improved terms and a brief extension to the five-year contract he signed upon arriving from Stade Velodrome.

West Ham, who reached the fifth round of the FA Cup at the expense of Liverpool on Tuesday, are away to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.