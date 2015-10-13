Payet slams 'unjust' France snub

Dimitri Payet has labelled it an "injustice" that he has been passed over for the France squad twice by Didier Deschamps.

The attacking midfielder created more chances than any other player in the top five European leagues, with a total of 133, while at Marseille in 2014-15, before joining West Ham in June.

A fine start to life in the Premier League has included four goals and three assists in eight appearances, and the 28-year-old subsequently finds it difficult to fathom why he has been left out of Deschamps' last two national team selections.

"It feels like an injustice. For over a year I have been at the best level of my career, although I can still improve," Payet said in an interview with L'Equipe.

"So, to me, it is unfair not to be included in the France team.

"I do not understand what is expected of me, and I said so.

"But not being named in the France team does not stop me from living. I'm not kneeling before my television waiting for the list.

"I'm living a dream in England at the moment. I do not want to be in the national team if it is going to make me unhappy."

Payet confessed he would enjoy the opportunity to link up with Karim Benzema on the international stage.

"It would be a treat, for example, to play with Karim. I do not feel I have often played with him," he added.

"As a number 10, having a striker like Karim ahead of me could be interesting."