Pazzini in the dark over Milan future

Giampaolo Pazzini admits he remains in the dark over his Milan future, but would like to remain at San Siro.

The striker scored his 100th Serie A goal in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Torino, as Stephan El Shaarawy returned from a four-month injury lay-off with a foot injury to net twice.

It remains to be seen if Pazzini will stay at Milan next term, though, with reports in Italy suggesting the former Inter man will depart for pastures new.

But the 30-year-old insists nothing has been decided yet.

"The future? No one has communicated anything yet to me, we shall see. Everyone knows that I am happy here," he told reporters

"I'd like to know too. For five or six months the papers have been writing that I will leave, so maybe they know something more than me."

Speaking on his landmark goal, he added: "It's an objective that I've been chasing for a while. I managed it and it happened with the captain's armband.

"[Christian] Abbiati gave me the captain's armband before the match and said you now have to score your 100th.

"To score 100 goals with the captain's armband makes it a very special evening. My friends and family were all in the stands. Abbiati is one of the leaders in the dressing room. His was a nice gesture."