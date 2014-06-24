Pazzini eager to impress new coach Inzaghi

Pazzini endured an injury-hit 2013-14 campaign and managed just two Serie A goals from 18 appearances last season.

Milan themselves found the going tough in the previous campaign, and they replaced head coach Massimiliano Allegri with Clarence Seedorf in January

The Dutchman oversaw an upturn in results and won 11 of his 19 league matches in charge as Milan finished in eighth place and narrowly missed out on a UEFA Europa League spot.

However, Seedorf's tenure proved brief and he was sacked earlier this month with Inzaghi - his former San Siro team-mate - taking over on a two-year deal.

Pazzini is now looking for himself and Milan to return to their past glory days, and the 29-year-old believes he can learn from Inzaghi, who also played as a striker during his decorated career.

"I hope to work well and have a good feeling with Inzaghi, I never played with him but I appreciate his obsession," he told the club's official website.

"It is important to take care of every little detail. I am to be trained by those who have played in my role in an incredible way.

"I am very motivated, I am coming off what was not a great season in terms of results, for the fact that I did not play that much, and because I was injured. I hoped that I would have played more when I got fit again."