Pazzini relaxed over Milan progress so far

The Milan giants have made a reasonable start to this term under former player Inazghi, after a turbulent campaign last time out that saw Clarence Seedorf and Massimiliano Allegri at the helm.

Under Allegri and later Seedorf, Milan could only finish eighth and subsequently missed out on European football this season.

Inzaghi's side have lost just once in the top flight this term - to champions Juventus - but drew their two recent matches with Empoli and Cesena.

Having struggled since their narrow reversal against Juve, Pazzini remains confident former Italy international Inzaghi can bring success back to the club.

"We wanted to do better but we are in a stage of development. All the matches in Italy are difficult and you always have to be one hundred per cent and really determined to take your chances otherwise it is tough," he told Milan Channel.

"After a difficult year we want to take Milan back to where it deserves to be. There is a lot of enthusiasm and we cannot cancel the last two matches.

"It would be good to go into the [international] break with a win."

Milan entertain Chievo on Saturday but will do so without having featured in European competition during midweek.

"It is strange not to see Milan in the Champions League as we are used to that on a Tuesday and Wednesday," Pazzini added.

"We have to keep working on our performances."