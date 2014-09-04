Peace calls for transfer window changes

No Premier League club signed more players than West Brom during the most recent window, which closed on Monday, with 11 arriving at The Hawthorns for the new campaign.

However, Peace would prefer to see the window close before the start of the season.

"If you spoke to the other clubs in the Premier League they would all say it’s not ideal," he told the Express and Star. "We are all the same in our little league.

"My ideal would be that you get your squad done and start playing and the window shuts, then you all know where you stand.

"No player thinks that they might be moving and thinking they'd better not get injured.

"And players would not be coming to you saying they're not in the right frame of mind.

"We have raised it with the Premier League and said 'close the transfer window at the start of the season'.

"But they mention the League Cup, the FA Cup, no winter break, the fact that World Cups and European Championships eat into the window. All of these things mean we can't do it so we're stuck with it as it is and everybody has got the same set of problems.

"If we could do it I would certainly be in favour because it would remove a whole load of uncertainty during the season.

"You try to get things done as early as possible but you can't. People talk about not doing anything until after the World Cup."

West Brom drew their opening two top-flight fixtures before losing 3-0 at Swansea City last weekend.