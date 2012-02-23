Pearce up for leading England at Euros

The England Under-21 boss was selected to tale charge of the senior squad for the upcoming friendly against Holland following Fabio Capello’s shock resignation from the role earlier this month.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp is the overwhelming favourite to succeed the Italian as the FA continues to draw up a shortlist for his replacement.

However, Redknapp admits he is solely focused on leading the North London giants to success as they find themselves ranked outsiders in the race for the Premier League title.

This has led to suggestions that the former Manchester City boss could be at the helm beyond next week’s encounter with the World Cup runners-up, and Pearce admits he would be happy to manage the nation for the tournament in Ukraine and Poland.

"I am available and I have tournament experience if they [the FA] need me to step into the breach in the summer," he said in Thursday's press conference.

"That is obviously a decision for the employees here. They know exactly where I am; they know exactly what I want to do.

"If they need me to take the squad in the summer I will do that with pleasure.

"If they need me to coach a manager that is coming through the door, I will do that with pleasure as well.

"Beyond that, at this moment in time, I consider myself after the summer the Team GB manager and Under 21 manager."