Pearce: Permanent England role not for me

The England Under-21 manager took temporary charge of the senior side during Wednesday night’s 3-2 defeat to World Cup runners-up Holland at Wembley.

Pearce was given the opportunity to showcase his capabilities for the role following Fabio Capello’s resignation from the position last month.

And while the former England international is prepared to lead the nation during the competition in Poland and Ukraine, he does not see himself taking the job permanently.

"I feel I would be confident in taking the squad to the Euros because of the experience I have got as an international player and manager," he said.

"That wouldn't be daunting to me. I don't think after that period I have the experience for this job.

"I really enjoyed this week. I would enjoy the summer if that opportunity was there. All I'm doing is buying the Football Association some time if they've not got someone in place.

"The full-time manager of England is somebody else at this moment in time. It certainly isn't me."

Tottenham Hotspur’s combative midfielder Scott Parker was the surprise selection to captain the national side during the loss against Holland.

And although Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been tipped to succeed John Terry, Pearce has hinted he would hand Parker the armband should he manage England over the summer.

"I've very pleased with him," he said."A lot will be made about who's captain and who isn't. People have to realise that I'm around these players all the time.

"I just had a feeling [from] his personality around the players, and I think he'll grow with the job to be fair.



"But that's a one-off call for me. Whether he goes into the summer or on and beyond that I've made my feelings quite well known.

"But we hope the FA will have someone in place by then. If not I am available for the summer and we'll work from there."