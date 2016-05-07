Pearson and Eriksson a part of Leicester success, says vice-president

Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha believes former managers Nigel Pearson and Sven-Goran Eriksson deserve credit for the club's Premier League title success.

An incredible campaign in Claudio Ranieri's first season in charge was capped with a title win on Monday as Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea gave Leicester an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Their triumph comes a season after Pearson – who was sacked before the start of the campaign with the club saying a relationship between him and the board was "no longer viable" – guided Leicester to safety with a stunning run of seven wins from their last nine games in the previous term.

Eriksson led Leicester to 10th in the Championship in 2010-11 and was dismissed just months into the following campaign, but Srivaddhanaprabha says the Swede still deserves some praise for their rise.

On the removal of Pearson, he said: "I understand the situation but it's happened. We have to fight the right way for the club so I had to make the decision.

"It's difficult to say [whether they would have won the title with Pearson] – it's a different way to manage. That's why I give credit to all the ex-managers, Nigel Pearson and Sven-Goran Eriksson.

"They are all part of it and I thank everybody, success or fail. It's a learning curve for me and the club."