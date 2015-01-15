Pearson hopeful of Kramaric confirmation

Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson hopes to be able to give Andrej Kramaric a debut against Stoke City on Saturday, with a decision on his work permit expected before the weekend.

The 23-year-old striker agreed a deal to join the Premier League side from Rijeka last week but is waiting on approval from the Home Office for a work permit, having not featured in enough international games for Croatia in the last two years.

Pearson is confident the deal will be completed, allowing Kramaric to feature in the clash with Stoke at the King Power Stadium.

"I'm just very pleased we've been able to get the deal over the line and hopefully it will be confirmed before the weekend and he will be in contention," explained Pearson on Thursday.

"I'm hopeful it will be finalised. There's always going to be a period of adaptation but he's very grounded, a lot of humility.

"He's a student of the game and he's broken into the international side as well as having European club experience.

"We're confident he'll be that added club in the bag, to use a golfing analogy. We've played some good football and been creative but that clinical aspect to finishing games has eluded us from time to time."

Pearson was also quizzed on other potential arrivals, including the seemingly Sunderland-bound Jermaine Defoe, as well as the possibility of exits.

"We may have been heavily linked [with Defoe] but it didn't really get off the ground. It's not one to comment on, he's made his decision," Pearson added.

"We've tried to concentrate on achievable targets and we continue to be as quiet as we can in terms of doing deals.

"I don't like talking about other clubs' players. We had it this time last year where people try to destabilise things by putting in phantom bids for players.

"If people want to behave like that that's up to them. If there is anything to add, you'll know when we can actually release some form of positive statement.

"At the moment, it's about adding rather than taking away. I don't rule anything out but this window has been about looking at how we've done, where we need to improve and add to the squad.

"With the injuries we have, albeit they're not long-term, it's important to go into the remainder of season with as many options as possible. I'm not in any great hurry to move anyone on."