Pedro backs Conte amid Mourinho spat

Pedro insists Chelsea coach Antonio Conte was not goading Manchester United or Jose Mourinho when he encouraged home fans at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Mourinho appeared to react badly to Conte's attempts to rouse the muted Chelsea supporters following the hosts' fourth goal in the 4-0 hammering of United.

The Portuguese coach was visibly irritated after the full-time whistle, exchanging words with his opposite number, with reports claiming his comments referred to the Italian's touchline antics.

But Pedro is adamant that Conte's actions were meant solely for the Chelsea fans, not as a way of goading the United coach.

"Mourinho's reaction was out of context," he told Cadena Ser. "Conte was not making humiliating gestures or jeering.

"He was only cheering on the fans because we had played a great game and he wanted the supporters to sing in order to help us finish the game in the best possible way.

"I don't know if Mou [Mourinho] considered it a lack of respect or a provocation but that was not Conte's intention. Conte just wanted to thank the fans for the support. The fans were incredible.

"There was a touchline spat between the two coaches at the end of the game but I reiterate that there was no bad intention from Conte.

"We all know how Mou [Mourinho] is and the comments he makes. But he is a great coach and I can attest to that. Perhaps the defeat was tough on him."