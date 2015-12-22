Pedro denies Chelsea exit talk

Chelsea winger Pedro says he is eager to begin work under Guus Hiddink and has denied suggestions he wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

Injury problems and the Premier League champions' dismal domestic form has made the former Barcelona forward's start to life in England a difficult one.

Some reports have claimed Pedro could consider quitting the club as soon as January but the Spain international insists he is relishing the chance to play under the new boss.

"I'm happy here. This information that I'm not is false. I am very satisfied to be here in this club," he said to the Evening Standard.

"I am happy with the supporters and this team. Obviously the situation is not good but together it is possible for us to climb the table.

"Guus Hiddink is a very good coach and I am sure the club are confident about him. He spoke with me after the Sunderland game for a minute in Spanish and I had a good feeling.

"For me it was perfect. He was telling me is happy here and with the team."