Pedro to 'evaluate' future with Barcelona

The Spain international has been something of a bit-part player under Luis Enrique - making only 19 starts as he has stayed in the shadow of Barca's frontline trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Having been a regular under Luis Enrique's predecessors, Pedro acknowledged he is likely to consider his future with the club.

"It's obvious that it's difficult to nail down a place in the team," he told beIN Sports.

"I have had few opportunities this season but I have to wait and when they do come, take advantage of them.

"I'm going through a difficult moment in the team. I'll evaluate my future at the end of the season and I'll speak to the club.

"But right now I'm centred on the team and with enthusiasm to play and to do well when I do."

With Barca's transfer ban running until 2016, it remains to be seen whether the club would allow the likes of Pedro to leave at the end of the season.