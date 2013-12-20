Pedro keen on emulating Iniesta career at Barca

Iniesta – who is a product of Barcelona's youth system and has made almost 500 appearances for the club – signed a new three-year deal on Thursday to keep him at Camp Nou until 2018.

Pedro also progressed through the academy at Barca and has represented the La Liga champions on more than 150 occasions, including two UEFA Champions League finals.

And the 26-year-old forward is hopeful of following in Iniesta's footsteps and playing at the club for the rest of his career.

"I'm happy with the club," Pedro said.

"My goal is to try and keep it right at this club where I feel very valued and loved. My only goal is to continue in Barca.

"I'm very happy (for Iniesta) because renewal is what he wants, what the club wants and what the fans want. Hopefully I can retire at Barcelona."