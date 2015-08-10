Pedro should follow his heart - Alves

Dani Alves says Pedro should listen to his heart when contemplating an exit from Barcelona amid constant rumours over interest from Manchester United.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford - the Spain international touted as a possible replacement for Angel di Maria.

A hosts of Barca stars have expressed their hope Pedro will remain although a preferred front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez looks set to limit his playing opportunities again this term.

Alves told Monday's UEFA Super Cup news conference: "Ultimately the decisions don't come to me, they are for other people.

"The more people interfere, the harder the decision is. Of course if I had to make the decision it would be for him to stay here for many more years.

"It's down to him and his heart but if he stays we'll be delighted, if not we'll respect his decision.

"If you feel you're not wanted at a club you have to go. Let's hope he doesn't make that decision."

Alves came close to leaving Camp Nou during the close-season before signing a new two-year deal in June, with Barca's ban from FIFA on registering new players likely to have played a part in the extension.

"You say I had a foot out of the door, luckily it was my strongest foot so I'm back here," he added.

"I shall continue doing what I've always done, which is to give everything I can. Then things happen as the season progresses."