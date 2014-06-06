Pedro will not be rushed on Barcelona future

Barca are in the process of reshaping their squad after a season that yielded just one trophy in the form of the Supercopa de Espana.

Gerardo Martino stepped down as head coach after failing to retain the Liga title, or succeed in the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.

Former Barca midfielder Luis Enrique has since been charged with the task of delivering success to Camp Nou, and looks set to offload players before making additions.

Pedro's name has cropped up as a player who could leave, with Premier League outfit Liverpool thought to be keen admirers, and Barca are reportedly ready to offload the 26-year-old who scored 15 goals in 37 La Liga appearances last season.

However, he is adamant that no decision will be made while he prepares to help Spain defend the World Cup in Brazil.

"I don't know what's going to happen yet, I don't know anything," he said.

"I'm calm though, I'm at the World Cup and that's all that matters right now. When a decision has to be made, I'll speak with the club and we'll see what happens.

"Right now I'm only concentrating on the Spain squad and having a good World Cup. Whatever comes in the future, will come."

Team-mate Cesc Fabregas is also thought to be on his way out of the club, with Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United said to be leading the race for his signature.