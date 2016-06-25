Pekerman keen to finish Copa on high note

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman says it is important his team play their Copa America Centenario third-place play-off against the United States with all the intensity they would have played the final.

Pekerman admitted his team fell short of expectation by not making the final - albeit by losing to the reigning champions Chile - but said it was important they used the match against USA as another opportunity to grow.

"For us to compete in six matches will be important, so that we can draw conclusions from the tournament," he said.

"Of course every one of us, the Colombian people, all people, wanted to be champions, but we always know where we are located, the problems we have, the previous way, the living situations.

"We must be fair and follow the path we tried. We come with a goal that has been met and got to the place we wanted. "

Pekerman confirmed he will play Carlos Bacca while Farid Diaz will sit out.

"We will set tonight or tomorrow morning, not only them, but all who have played. This is the party with the shortest time of evaluation," Pekerman said.

"Farid Diaz is complicated because the incident had his injury, he had flu-like symptoms. Bacca was not 100 per cent in the previous game, but his injury has evolved very well. "