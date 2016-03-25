Pekerman pleased with Colombia win

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman was satisfied after a much-needed 3-2 win over Bolivia in World Cup qualifying.

Edwin Cardona scored a dramatic late goal to see Pekerman's men edge to their second win in five qualifiers.

The match-winning goal in La Paz came after hosts Bolivia had fought back from 2-0 down to draw level.

Pekerman was pleased and said Colombia were still eyeing progression.

"Sometimes the results do not give you everything," he said.

"But it is a step forward for Colombia and we could show here in La Paz that we're alive and continue with aspirations for qualification."

Goals from James Rodriguez and Carlos Bacca had put Colombia in control at half-time.

But a Juan Carlos Arce penalty and Alejandro Chumacero goal levelled proceedings before Cardona's late winner.

"The first half was within expectations for us," Pekerman said.

"We knew that the plan was a long game that is going to have difficulties.

"We left with an important advantage, but after Bolivia reacted in a good way and that complicated the game for us."