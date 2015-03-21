Pekerman vows to help struggling Falcao

Striker Falcao has lost his way since joining Manchester United on loan from Monaco last September.

First-team opportunities have been infrequent for the 29-year-old under United boss Louis van Gaal, but Pekerman is set to give Falcao the chance to showcase his talents in friendlies against Bahrain and Kuwait next week.

He said: "It's a huge problem that we need to resolve; this problem is as large as the sadness that Falcao is going through right now,

"I feel I need to support him because I understand how hard it is for him and the difficult moment he is experiencing. I want to work with him again and help him restore his confidence."

"I know Falcao's strengths, his mentality and his fighting spirit and I've never doubted that he’ll come out the other side. He's in a bad moment, but he's looking after himself and this week is going to be very important for him."

Pekerman stopped short of blaming Van Gaal for Falcao's predicament, which his former agent Silvano Espindola revealed had reduced the ex-Atletico Madrid man to tears.

"Without being there you can't really comment about these matters," Pekerman added.

"In terms of decisions taken regarding coaching methods, players the manager chooses or in which team a player plays for, I don't think I should comment on that.

"Of course, on a human level I’m on Falcao's side because I know that he's suffering and he deserves the opportunity to work better and to have his chance to show that he's okay. But it's not my job to judge the decisions of another coach."