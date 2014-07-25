Pekerman's Colombia talks due in August

Argentinian Pekerman led Colombia to the World Cup quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to hosts Brazil.

The 64-year-old's contract expired after the tournament and is yet to confirm his commitment to the South American nation.

However, Colombian Football Federation (FCF) president Luis Bedoya Giraldo insists Pekerman is merely taking a well-earned break from football, and talks will resume in August.

A statement read: "The Colombian Football Federation wants to ratify Jose Nestor Pekerman has requested a rest period, in order to attend to personal commitments, a situation that deserves all the respect on our part.

"Therefore formal talks for his continuity with the Colombia selection only will start in the first days of August.

"Any additional information will be delivered through the various media officers of the FCF."