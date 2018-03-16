Pele impressed by Tite's ability to cope with Brazil's modern challenges

Brazil coach Tite has a more difficult job to do than many of his national team predecessors, according to Selecao legend Pele.

Tite was appointed to the top job in June 2016 after Dunga was dismissed following Brazil's poor showing at the Copa America Centenario.

The 56-year-old has drawn plenty of plaudits for Brazil's performances under his stewardship and the team is considered among the favourites for World Cup glory in Russia this year.

Brazil's latest 25-man squad for friendlies with Russia and Germany includes just three domestic-based players, and Pele sympathised with the challenges Tite faces.

"I don't want to say that I was the one that supported Tite the most, and it's not because I wasn't sure of what he could accomplish, no one can say for a fact what is going to happen but God, only God knows what is going to happen in the future," he told ESPN.

"But Tite, whenever I was with him or talked to him, I could feel he is a serious person with a lot of character. He always talked with confidence. He could even make mistakes as no one is perfect.

"But he said something that really made sense to me about our national team in the 70s and 80s.

"Tite said 'Pele, if I have the chance to become the coach of Brazil, and stay there for a while, I want to build a team that will be able to compete for two or three years, so everyone can better understand each other'.

"Furthermore, in a fun tone, he said 'I can't build a team like the ones you were part of. Back in your day, the best players of Brazil didn't leave the country to play overseas. Only a few players went on to play abroad. Even you, during your 25-year career played all those years in Brazil, you only left at the end of your career, when you played for the New York Cosmos. To manage the national team at that time was easy. The players were excellent so it was easier to build the national team. In our modern age, I need scouts everywhere. Three to four Brazilian players are playing in each part of the world. It is harder now, but I want to build a team that can be steady.'

"And I liked a lot what he had to say, I pray to God that he can accomplish his goals."