Pellegrini: Aguero will only get better

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini believes star striker Sergio Aguero will continue to improve, despite already tormenting Premier League defences.

Aguero took his league-best tally to 25 goals with his third hat-trick of the campaign as second-placed City thrashed QPR 6-0 on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Argentina international has scored 31 goals in all competitions this term, while he has netted a total of 106 in almost four full seasons with City, having arrived in a big-money transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2011-12.

But Aguero can take his game to another level, according to Pellegrini.

"When I see Kun playing the way he played today I'm happy how he is improving. It is not the same Aguero that played one year ago," he said.

"He understands he must work harder, he receives a lot more ball. He is working harder during the week. In the way he continues improving, he will continue improving in the future.

"He is just 26. He must be a very important player in the future of this club. He was already but I think he must continue improving in the way he plays."