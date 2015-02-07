Pellegrini calm over seven-point gap to summit

The City manager saw James Milner salvage a 1-1 draw against Hull City on Saturday as the champions' mid-season malaise continued.

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea on the other hand, moved further clear at the top with victory over Aston Villa but Pellegrini reiterated it was now more important for his side to refocus on getting back to winning ways.

"We are not concerned about the gap, we are concerned about how we return to our normal performance," the Chilean explained.

"How we can score goals again, how we can resolve problems posed by other teams, that's more important."

The champions fell behind to a first-half David Meyler strike amid chaotic home defending at the Etihad Stadium before substitute Milner produced a stoppage-time free-kick to rescue a point after dominating possession for 45 minutes.

"Once again we couldn't create the space against a team that defended with 10 men behind the ball," Pellegrini added.

"We didn't have clear chances to score because we are not playing well in attacking.

"It's very clear what we must do, because I think the team is running, has spirit, has possession, we work and we try.

"Before the game, if you say we are going to draw against Hull, we don't like it. But in the way we did it, with the free-kick, I repeat during 90 minutes that we had all the possession and we attack and we attack.

"We created one chance more - when [Sergio] Aguero hit the crossbar - but we must work and we must try to improve in that sense."