Pellegrini: City have improved under me

Manuel Pellegrini insists Manchester City have improved under his guidance as his reign at Etihad Stadium comes to an end.

Pellegrini oversaw a 2-2 home draw against Arsenal after his side lead twice, first through Sergio Aguero and then Kevin De Bruyne.

The Chilean said City deserved to win the game and, while the result hands Manchester United the upper hand in the race for top four, he is happy with the way his side played.

"We should have won that game, and I think we deserved it. We played very well. Our first 25 minutes were some of the bets here this season. But Arsenal's goals were good," Pellegrini told BBC.

"Things are now out of our hands but we will find out on Tuesday. We must keep our heads clean and chins up and try to win our last game.

"This is different to the game against Real Madrid. We wanted to reach the Champions League final but it was out first semi-final in that competition.

"In my time here we have improved a lot in the Champions League. Also, for me, it's been about our style of play. There have been a lot of positive things but we must qualify again for the Champions League this season."

City could be in fifth place before the final day kicks off, with local rivals Manchester United set to face West Ham mid-week.