Pellegrini confident Toure is content at City

Manuel Pellegrini does not believe Yaya Toure's latest disgruntled comments should cast doubt on his future at Manchester City.

In an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe published on Monday, Toure hit out at perceived unjustified slights from journalists in England and his native Ivory Coast, concluding: "I have won titles, lots of money, but I am not happy."

Given the prominent role that Toure has played in City's trophy successes over recent years, Pellegrini stated it was understandable that he should balk at criticism but did not equate this unhappiness with the 32-year-old wanting to leave the club.

"He says he's not happy about [not] being recognised, but he's happy [at Manchester City] - it's different," Pellegrini said.

"You cannot be happy about the criticism and about not being recognised and you'd not be happy. I think there's different words you [can use] to interpret it in the way you want, but I think Yaya is happy here and he doesn't have any problems.

"I don't think I have to answer how important is Yaya [to the team]. I can answer how important his performances have been in the last five years that he's played here.

"He's a very important player for our team and he always demonstrates this every game that he plays."

Toure's outspoken agent Dimitri Seluk has publically agitated for a move at the end of the past two seasons but the former Barcelona midfielder is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2017.