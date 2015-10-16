Pellegrini disappointed Belgium played injury doubt Kompany

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has voiced his displeasure over captain Vincent Kompany returning from an injury absence to feature for Belgium in midweek.

Kompany sustained a calf strain during City's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Juventus last month and sat out his club's subsequent five matches in all competitions before the international break.

Nevertheless, the centre-back was named in Belgium's squad for their concluding Euro 2016 qualifiers by coach Marc Wilmots and, after watching on for the 4-1 win in Andorra, he started and played 57 minutes of the closing 3-1 Group B victory over Israel on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference before Saturday's Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth, Pellegrini said he had no problem with Kompany wanting to play for his country, but cast doubt on his participation this weekend after being involved in a game City said he was not available for.

"I was not pleased because we sent Vincent with a medical report saying he cannot play but, as the Belgium manager said, he can do what he wants," Pellegrini said.

"It's no problem with Vincent. It was just important for him to work a whole week before playing a game – he couldn't do it because he played with Belgium so we'll have to see when he can return to his position for us."

Pellegrini also queried whether the current FIFA rules surrounding the availability of injured players for international matches offer sufficient protection to clubs.

"The national squad have all the rights to do what they want, we can just make a suggestion with a medical report," he added.

"They decided after a week he can play – maybe it's better to make a call but they didn't and he played.

"If a player withdraws from a national team squad, he cannot play for his club team in the next game. Vincent didn't play in our last three [Premier League] games.

"It's not my duty to do it but some day clubs will protest that as it should be the same thing the other way [around]."

Pellegrini confirmed that he will be without Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Aleksandar Kolarov against Bournemouth after the trio picked up injuries playing for Argentina, Spain and Serbia respectively.