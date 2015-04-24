Pellegrini insists Toure happy at City as Mancini talks up Inter move

Manuel Pellegrini is adamant that Yaya Toure is happy at Manchester City, but Inter coach Roberto Mancini continues to talk up a potential move to San Siro.

Toure's form for City has come under scrutiny this season, leading to speculation that he could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium.

The Ivory Coast captain said earlier this week that he is "open to new challenges", but Pellegrini - who has insisted Toure is still an important player at City - has not changed his stance on the subject.

"Maybe a new challenge is City also," Pellegrini said. "I'm sure Yaya is very happy here."

But Mancini - who was in charge at City when Toure joined the club in 2010 - has previously claimed that the former Barcelona midfielder wants to join him at Inter.

And the ex-Galatasaray boss appears to be sticking by that statement.

"Yaya Toure is a Manchester City player and they're a massive club," Mancini said.

"I don't know whether there's a chance, but I think that given that Yaya has played in almost every European league, maybe it's important to him to come to Italy. Inter are an important club, not just any old club. He can play anywhere in midfield."