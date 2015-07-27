Pellegrini: Jovetic had to go

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has been explaining his reasons for allowing Stevan Jovetic to leave for Inter, insisting the striker "had to go".

Montenegro international Jovetic is set to undergo a medical with Serie A outfit Inter on Tuesday, paving the way for a return to Italy two years after joining City in a big-money move from Fiorentina.

"Unfortunately, Stevan had to go," Pellegrini told City's official website. "He's a very good player - one of the best players I have seen - but for him he had too many injuries and that's why he couldn't play too many games in a row.

"I wish him the best for the future and I'm sure he'll be a very important player for Inter."

Jovetic has endured something of a frustrating time at City, failing to gain regular starts, and the recent arrival of Raheem Sterling has provided further competition for an attacking place at the Etihad Stadium.

Should he complete a move to Inter, Jovetic will look to kick-start his career under former City boss Roberto Mancini.