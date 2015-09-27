Pellegrini loses cool as City struggles continue

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini took exception to questions about his personal emotions following the weekend's defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

The Premier League title hopefuls were beaten for a second league game running on Saturday, as Spurs roared back from a goal down to win 4-1 against a City side who have mounting fitness concerns.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday, Pellegrini has doubts over Joe Hart, Yaya Toure, David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

And the pressure appeared to have got to the Chilean when he spoke to written press at White Hart Lane, following a third defeat in four outings across all competitions.

"If you want to talk about football, we talk about football, if not then no," he told reporters.

"If you want to talk about football yes, but if you want to talk about stupid things then I do not answer stupid things."

Discussing his side's form, following recent defeats to Juventus in the Champions League and West Ham in the Premier League, he added: "We never talked that we are invincible.

"We know the Premier League is always close games and very difficult.

"Anyone can beat another team. We must continue working, we have 15 points, we try to get a victory in the next game.

"It is difficult to keep a level when you must always make changes. That is difficult. We couldn't continue playing with the same team. We have an important squad and maybe we made important mistakes in the last games."