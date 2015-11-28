Pellegrini unsure on Aguero fitness

Manuel Pellegrini will check with Manchester City's medical staff to see if Sergio Aguero will be fit to feature in the League Cup quarter-final clash with Hull City on Tuesday.

The Argentine was replaced by Wilfried Bony in the 64th minute of the 3-1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday after taking a knock to his heel.

However, Pellegrini insisted he was going to be replaced anyway and played down the severity of the injury, suggesting an accumulation of games may mean he is rested against Hull.

"I spoke with him before the game, he was not going to play more than 65 minutes," said the City boss. "He took a kick in his heel but he should be okay.

"We will see [if it will keep him out of the next game]. Not because he had a kick in his heel but because he has played three games in a row.

"So now it's very important to see with the medical staff the way he's recovering and we will decide before the game against Hull because it's important for us to win that game."

After consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Juventus, Pellegrini was pleased City returned to winning ways, insisting they cannot afford to drop more points at home in the Premier League.

"It was important to have a strong reaction in front of our fans here at home," he continued.

"If you want to be involved in the Premier League title [race] you cannot drop more points at home.

"We have already lost six with [defeats to] West Ham and Liverpool. I think the players' very strong reaction was not easy because we are playing so many games with the same players.

"But I think that at the start of the game it was important to demonstrate we are a strong team."