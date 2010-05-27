Penalty shootouts: World Cup history

The following is the success rates for countries in past World Cup penalty shootouts, and results from the previous 20 shootouts (source: Fifa.com):

COUNTRY P W L SCORE %

-----------------------------------------

Belgium 1 1 0 100

Korea 1 1 0 100

Germany 4 4 0 94

Sweden 1 1 0 83

Brazil 3 2 1 77

France 4 2 2 75

Bulgaria 1 1 0 75

Ukraine 1 1 0 75

Romania 2 0 2 73

Argentina 4 3 1 72

Spain 3 1 2 71

Ireland 2 1 1 70

Italy 4 1 3 65

Portugal 1 1 0 60

England 3 0 3 50

Netherlands 1 0 1 50

Yugoslavia 1 0 1 40

Mexico 2 0 2 29

Switzerland 1 0 1 0

--------------------------------------

TOTAL 40 20 20 70

--------------------------------------

RESULTS:

2006:

Switzerland 0 - 3 Ukraine

Germany 4 - 2 Argentina

England 1 - 3 Portugal

Italy 5 - 3 France

2002:

Spain 3 - 2 Ireland

Spain 3 - 5 Korea

1998:

Argentina 4 - 3 England

Italy 3 - 4 France

Brazil 4 - 2 Netherlands

1994:

Mexico 1 - 3 Bulgaria

Romania 4 - 5 Sweden

Brazil 3 - 2 Italy

1990: