Penalty shootouts: World Cup history

The 2010 football World Cup kicks off in South Africa on June 11th, and many matches could be decided by penalty shootouts. Since the format was introduced in 1982 there have been 20 shootouts in seven tournaments.

The following is the success rates for countries in past World Cup penalty shootouts, and results from the previous 20 shootouts (source: Fifa.com):

COUNTRY P W L SCORE %

-----------------------------------------

Belgium 1 1 0 100

Korea 1 1 0 100

Germany 4 4 0 94

Sweden 1 1 0 83

Brazil 3 2 1 77

France 4 2 2 75

Bulgaria 1 1 0 75

Ukraine 1 1 0 75

Romania 2 0 2 73

Argentina 4 3 1 72

Spain 3 1 2 71

Ireland 2 1 1 70

Italy 4 1 3 65

Portugal 1 1 0 60

England 3 0 3 50

Netherlands 1 0 1 50

Yugoslavia 1 0 1 40

Mexico 2 0 2 29

Switzerland 1 0 1 0

--------------------------------------

TOTAL 40 20 20 70

--------------------------------------

RESULTS:

2006:

Switzerland 0 - 3 Ukraine

Germany 4 - 2 Argentina

England 1 - 3 Portugal

Italy 5 - 3 France

2002:

Spain 3 - 2 Ireland

Spain 3 - 5 Korea

1998:

Argentina 4 - 3 England

Italy 3 - 4 France

Brazil 4 - 2 Netherlands

1994:

Mexico 1 - 3 Bulgaria

Romania 4 - 5 Sweden

Brazil 3 - 2 Italy

1990: