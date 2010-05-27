Penalty shootouts: World Cup history
The 2010 football World Cup kicks off in South Africa on June 11th, and many matches could be decided by penalty shootouts. Since the format was introduced in 1982 there have been 20 shootouts in seven tournaments.
The following is the success rates for countries in past World Cup penalty shootouts, and results from the previous 20 shootouts (source: Fifa.com):
COUNTRY P W L SCORE %
-----------------------------------------
Belgium 1 1 0 100
Korea 1 1 0 100
Germany 4 4 0 94
Sweden 1 1 0 83
Brazil 3 2 1 77
France 4 2 2 75
Bulgaria 1 1 0 75
Ukraine 1 1 0 75
Romania 2 0 2 73
Argentina 4 3 1 72
Spain 3 1 2 71
Ireland 2 1 1 70
Italy 4 1 3 65
Portugal 1 1 0 60
England 3 0 3 50
Netherlands 1 0 1 50
Yugoslavia 1 0 1 40
Mexico 2 0 2 29
Switzerland 1 0 1 0
--------------------------------------
TOTAL 40 20 20 70
--------------------------------------
RESULTS:
2006:
Switzerland 0 - 3 Ukraine
Germany 4 - 2 Argentina
England 1 - 3 Portugal
Italy 5 - 3 France
2002:
Spain 3 - 2 Ireland
Spain 3 - 5 Korea
1998:
Argentina 4 - 3 England
Italy 3 - 4 France
Brazil 4 - 2 Netherlands
1994:
Mexico 1 - 3 Bulgaria
Romania 4 - 5 Sweden
Brazil 3 - 2 Italy
1990:
