Pennant begins 'different chapter' in Singapore

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has spoken of his excitement at a "different chapter" in his life after signing a contract with Singapore outfit Tampines Rovers.

The deal is reportedly worth £19,700 a month for the 33-year-old, making Pennant the best-paid player to ever feature in the S.League.

Pennant will make his first competitive appearance for his new club on February 15, when the new season gets under way for Tampines with the visit of Geylang International to Jurong West Stadium.

Speaking at his official unveiling, the forward said: "No matter where in the world we are, there's always a way to prove something to ourselves. This is not a minor league, but a different chapter in my life."

Tampines president Krishna Ramachandra said: "The financial component slightly (went beyond) what we usually pay our players. We were lucky because we managed to convince a number of sponsors."