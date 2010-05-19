Penpix of Algeria squad

Faouzi Chaouchi (Entente Setif). Goalkeeper. Born Dec. 5 1984. Caps 8. Goals 0.

Got away with the bizarre head-butting of a referee at January's African Nations Cup finals, receiving a brief ban when the Confederation of African Football decided they did not have enough evidence to properly prosecute him. Has been warned his fiery temper could cost him a place in the squad.

Lounes Gaouaoui (ASO Chlef). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 28 1977. Caps 48. Goals 0.

The first-choice goalkeeper during the qualifiers but suspension meant he missed the playoff against Egypt in November that got Algeria to the World Cup finals. Injury kept him out of the Nations Cup tournament in Angola in January.

Rais Ouheb Mbouli (Slavia Sofia). Goalkeeper. Born April 25 1986. Caps 0.

Uncapped goalkeeper who spent the two weeks before the start of the World Cup preparations on trial at Manchester United. Former French junior international who still needs FIFA permission to switch his footballing nationality to Algeria. His father hails from the Congo but his mother was born in Algeria.

Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche (Mouloudia Algiers). Goalkeeper. Born Jan. 21 1985. Caps 2. Goals 0.

Made his debut at the Nations Cup in Angola after several years as a squad member.

Habib Belaid (Boulogne-sur-Mer). Defender. Born Jan 28. 1986. Caps 0.

French youth international who turned down previous overtures from Tunisia to play for their national team. His father is from Tunisia and mother Algerian, qualifying him to play for three countries.

Nadir Belhadj (Portsmouth). Defender. Born June 18 1982. Caps 43. Goals 4.

One of 11 former French youth internationals who have switched to play for Algeria since FIFA changed its statutes. Played in two French Cup finals with Sedan and Racing Lens and was at Olympique Lyon for their title-winning season in 2007-08, although he barely featured during the season and was sold after six months of his three-million-euro deal.

Majid Bougherra (Rangers). Defender. Born Oct. 7 1982. Caps 40. Goals 4.

Popular centre back at club and international level where fans recognise his commitment. Almost single-handedly dragged Algeria to a surprise semi-final appearance at the African Nations Cup earlier this year.

Rafik Halliche (Nacional). Defender. Born Sept. 2 1986. Caps 15. Goals 1.

Highly-rated centre back who has been linked with several top French clubs after strong performances in the Nations Cup. Left Algeria for Madeira in 2007 and has been a consistent performer in the Portuguese league in recent years.

Abdelkader Laifaoui (Entente Setif). Defender. Born July 9 1981. Caps 7. Goals 0.

The only locally-based player selected among the outfield positions. Played at right back in the Nations Cup after returning to the side in 2009 following a five-year international exile. Helped his club to win last season's Algerian championship and the Arab Champions League title.

Carl Medjani (Ajaccio). Defender. Born