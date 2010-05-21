Penpix of Brazil squad

Julio Cesar (Inter Milan). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 3 1979. Caps 47. Goals 0

Arguably the world's top goalkeeper, he has tremendous agility, commands his area well and rarely puts a foot wrong. In the 18-match qualifying campaign he conceded only 11 goals. Raised at Flamengo, Brazil's most popular club, he joined Inter Milan in 2005. Has won four scudettos with Inter, plus the 2004 Copa America and 2009 Confederations Cup with Brazil.

Doni (AS Roma). Goalkeeper. Born Oct. 22 1979. Caps 10. Goals 0

Understudy to Julio Cesar but has rarely got a look in recently because of the Inter Milan player's outstanding form. Stood in to help Brazil win the 2007 Copa America, saving two penalties as they beat Uruguay in a shootout in the semi-finals. Once banned for 40 days for his part in a ferocious brawl during a Corinthians-Santos match in Brazil.

Gomes (Tottenham Hotspur). Goalkeeper. Born Feb. 15 1981. Caps 4. Goals 0

Got the nod as third-choice goalkeeper ahead of Victor despite a lack of international experience. Won four consecutive Dutch league titles with PSV Eindhoven where he was a crowd favourite. He can throw the ball into the opponents' half of the field from his own penalty area. Jointed Tottenham in 2008 and this season helped them to qualify for the Champions League.

Maicon (Inter Milan). Defender. Born July 26 1981. Caps 52. Goals 4.

Nominally a defender, Maicon is in reality one of Brazil's most potent attacking weapons. Has tremendous physique, power and speed and is an imposing sight in full flight. Won the Copa America in 2004 and 2007. Raised at Cruzeiro, he joined Inter in 2006 after two seasons with Monaco.

Daniel Alves (Barcelona). Defender. Born May 6 1983. Caps 34. Goals 3.

The regular right-back at Barcelona, yet finds himself stuck behind Maicon at international level despite having more finesse. Sometimes used on the right flank where he produced one of his best international performances in the 2007 Copa America final against Argentina, scoring in the 3-0 win.

Michel Bastos (Olympique Lyon). Defender. Born Aug. 2 1983. Caps 3. Goals 0.

Speedy winger with a powerful shot, he operates on the flanks for his French club but reverts to his original position as a left back for Brazil. Previously with less fashionable Lille, he became more visible after joining Olympique Lyon for a reported 18 million euros at the start of the season.

Gilberto (Cruzeiro). Defender. Born April 25 1976. Caps 33. Goals 1.

Left-back who featured regularly in the early days under Dunga but has fallen out of favour more recently.

Lucio (Inter Milan). Defender. May 8 1978. Caps 91. Goals 5

Tall, aggressive central defender who also has surprisingly deft control on the ground and a good scoring record at set pieces. Made an inauspicious start to his international career when he head-butted a team mate during a game at the 2000 Olympics but has matured greatly since. A survivor of the 2002 World Cup campaign, he was the mainstay of the defence in 2006. Has captained the side under Dunga.

Juan (AS Roma