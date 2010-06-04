Penpix of Serbia squad

1-Vladimir Stojkovic (Sporting). Goalkeeper. Born July 28 1983. Caps 32. Goals 0.

The unsettled goalkeeper, on loan to Premier League side Wigan, has been in outstanding form for Serbia although he has struggled in each of his clubs since he left Red Star Belgrade in 2006. He is an excellent shot-stopper but is error-prone when dealing with crosses and coming off his line. Still, he is likely to be the first choice for the World Cup.

12-Bojan Isailovic (Zaglebie Lubin). Goalkeeper. Born March 25 1980. Caps 4. Goals 0.

The towering Isailovic has been a commanding figure in each of his clubs and also a worthy understudy to Stojkovic. He has impressed in his two international appearances and his good performances in the Serbian first division have been rewarded with a move to the Polish first division.

23-Andjelko Djuricic (Uniao Leiria). Goalkeeper. Born Nov. 21 1980. Caps 1. Goals 0.

Djuricic has been called up as cover as neither of the three goalkeepers above him in the pecking order have done enough to impress Antic. He has had a good season with his Portuguese first division club.

6-Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea). Defender. Born Feb. 22 1984. Caps 30 Goals: 4.

A versatile defender who plays either as right back or centre-back, Ivanovic has peaked since his move to Chelsea from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in 2008. He is a menace in the air at both ends, reads the game well and times his tackling to perfection but he lacks pace.

5-Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United). Defender. Born Oct. 21 1981. Caps 45. Goals 2.

Vidic is Serbia's key player and their fortunes in South Africa largely depend on his form. He was in the 2006 Serbia and Montenegro World Cup squad but played no part in the former country's disappointing group stage exit because of suspension followed by a knee injury. A no-nonsense tough-tackling defender, he is unrivalled in the air and has been the backbone of Serbia's defence since he broke into the first team in 2002.

13-Aleksandar Lukovic (Udinese). Defender. Born Oct 23 1982. Caps 20. Goals 0.

Started as left back at his former club Red Star Belgrade but switched to a more natural position in the centre of defence after moving to Serie A. Lukovic was overlooked during Serbia's futile Euro 2008 qualifying campaign and made an immediate impact after he was recalled for the 2010 World Cup qualifiers.

3-Aleksandar Kolarov (Lazio). Defender. Born Nov. 10 1985. Caps 12. Goals 0.

A midfielder in his club and left back for his country, Kolarov has caught the eye of European giants such as Real Madrid and AC Milan after an excellent season in Serie A. His marauding runs down the wing and a thunderous left foot from set pieces have made him Serbia's first choice in the latter stages of their road to South Africa.

2-Antonio Rukavina (Munich 1860). Defender. Born Jan. 26 1984. Caps 20. Goals 0.

A right back with plenty of pace who likes to come forward and his raids down the right flank have often proved useful. However, his defending leaves something to be desired and he had a difficult season with Borussia Dortmund before he moved to the German second division in 2009.