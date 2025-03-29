‘Pep Guardiola had issues in his personal life – was that partly why he didn’t commit earlier, and why they’ve struggled? Were the club reluctant to buy players, in case he left?’ Former Manchester City defender gives view on difficult campaign

Former Manchester City star ponders the reasons for club's decline as well as Pep Guardiola's struggles

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City go into this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final at AFC Bournemouth sitting only fifth in the table, after a difficult season.

Despite winning the league in each of the previous four campaigns, Manchester City have lost a staggering 15 matches in all competitions this term, to fall well away from any sort of title race.

A September injury to Rodri was a key factor, but a plethora of other issues have also affected them, including a loss of form for several key men.

Former Manchester City defender has his say on the club's decline

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City opted not to do major transfer business in the summer, only recruiting Savinho and bringing Ilkay Gundogan back from Barcelona.

At that point, boss Pep Guardiola still did not have a contract beyond the end of the current campaign – although he’s reportedly going through a divorce from his wife, he’s since extended his deal.

Former Manchester City and Leeds United defender Danny Mills

Ex-Manchester City defender Danny Mills (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the mid-season transfer window, Manchester City then signed Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez and Vitor Reis. The team is now midway through a rebuild, and former Manchester City defender Danny Mills believes it is the end of an era.

“It’s the end of this era, although at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson reinvented a new era time after time,” Mills told FFT, speaking in association with Casino Apps.

“Maybe Sir Alex did it a bit more seamlessly than what City have managed, but Pep had issues in his personal life. Was that part of the reason why he didn’t commit to City earlier?

Manchester City have now won just one of their last 11 games

Manchester City have struggled this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The fact that he didn’t commit to City earlier, were the owners, the board, the sporting director, recruitment, all thinking ‘Well, we don’t really want to buy Pep style players in case we have to replace him and get somebody else in?' They maybe didn’t buy targets because they were a bit unsure, because Pep’s style is unique.

“Then you lose a few games, there’s a dip in confidence, and there were players maybe who needed freshening up. Gundogan came back in, Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with injuries, Bernardo Silva has struggled even, and Phil Foden too. These players have been exceptional previously and at the top of their game.

“Normally you’d get away with one or two having an off season. City have had five or six of their top players, then you throw injuries into that, and it’s been a really difficult season.”

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.

Oasis at Maine Road

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I photographed Oasis in a street in London just because it shared the name of a Manchester City midfielder and Liam and Noel Gallagher loved it’ Legendary snapper Kevin Cummins on the secret behind his cunning masterplan

Ian Rush celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in the 1986 FA Cup final

‘Nobody is irreplaceable at Liverpool – Kevin Keegan left but Kenny Dalglish came in, Ian Rush left and they still won the league’ Former Anfield star explains why the Reds wouldn’t be crippled by departure of key player
