‘Pep Guardiola had issues in his personal life – was that partly why he didn’t commit earlier, and why they’ve struggled? Were the club reluctant to buy players, in case he left?’ Former Manchester City defender gives view on difficult campaign

Manchester City go into this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final at AFC Bournemouth sitting only fifth in the table, after a difficult season.

Despite winning the league in each of the previous four campaigns, Manchester City have lost a staggering 15 matches in all competitions this term, to fall well away from any sort of title race.

A September injury to Rodri was a key factor, but a plethora of other issues have also affected them, including a loss of form for several key men.

Former Manchester City defender has his say on the club's decline

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City opted not to do major transfer business in the summer, only recruiting Savinho and bringing Ilkay Gundogan back from Barcelona.

At that point, boss Pep Guardiola still did not have a contract beyond the end of the current campaign – although he’s reportedly going through a divorce from his wife, he’s since extended his deal.

Ex-Manchester City defender Danny Mills (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the mid-season transfer window, Manchester City then signed Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez and Vitor Reis. The team is now midway through a rebuild, and former Manchester City defender Danny Mills believes it is the end of an era.

“It’s the end of this era, although at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson reinvented a new era time after time,” Mills told FFT, speaking in association with Casino Apps.

“Maybe Sir Alex did it a bit more seamlessly than what City have managed, but Pep had issues in his personal life. Was that part of the reason why he didn’t commit to City earlier?

Manchester City have struggled this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The fact that he didn’t commit to City earlier, were the owners, the board, the sporting director, recruitment, all thinking ‘Well, we don’t really want to buy Pep style players in case we have to replace him and get somebody else in?' They maybe didn’t buy targets because they were a bit unsure, because Pep’s style is unique.

“Then you lose a few games, there’s a dip in confidence, and there were players maybe who needed freshening up. Gundogan came back in, Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with injuries, Bernardo Silva has struggled even, and Phil Foden too. These players have been exceptional previously and at the top of their game.

“Normally you’d get away with one or two having an off season. City have had five or six of their top players, then you throw injuries into that, and it’s been a really difficult season.”