Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?
The Premier League has been won by seven different teams across 33 years - can you name them all in order?
Time for another FourFourTwo football quiz – and we're looking for the winner of each Premier League season since 1992.
Only seven of the 51 clubs to have ever competed in the competition have lifted the famous trophy as dominant powers have risen and fallen over the last three decades
Think your title-winning knowledge is up to scratch? Let's put it to the test in today's Premier League quiz…
We need each winner in order, while multiple winners will need to be named each time in exactly the right year.
So it's 32 teams you need to enter – in exactly the order they won the Premier League. You can pass if you don't know, though.
Here's the kicker: there's just 90 seconds on the clock. You're going to have to be quick.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.
