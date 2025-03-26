Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?

Pep Guardiola is no stranger to lifting the Premier League trophy

Time for another FourFourTwo football quiz – and we're looking for the winner of each Premier League season since 1992.

Only seven of the 51 clubs to have ever competed in the competition have lifted the famous trophy as dominant powers have risen and fallen over the last three decades

Think your title-winning knowledge is up to scratch? Let's put it to the test in today's Premier League quiz…

We need each winner in order, while multiple winners will need to be named each time in exactly the right year.

So it's 32 teams you need to enter – in exactly the order they won the Premier League. You can pass if you don't know, though.

Here's the kicker: there's just 90 seconds on the clock. You're going to have to be quick.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

