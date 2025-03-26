Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?

By published

The Premier League has been won by seven different teams across 33 years - can you name them all in order?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds aloft the Premier League trophy at the Etihad in May 2023.
Pep Guardiola is no stranger to lifting the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Time for another FourFourTwo football quiz – and we're looking for the winner of each Premier League season since 1992.

Only seven of the 51 clubs to have ever competed in the competition have lifted the famous trophy as dominant powers have risen and fallen over the last three decades

Think your title-winning knowledge is up to scratch? Let's put it to the test in today's Premier League quiz

TRY NEXT

Mohamed Salah enjoys the acclaim of the crowd after scoring against Newcastle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you name Liverpool's top 50 Premier League goalscorers?

We need each winner in order, while multiple winners will need to be named each time in exactly the right year.

So it's 32 teams you need to enter – in exactly the order they won the Premier League. You can pass if you don't know, though.

Here's the kicker: there's just 90 seconds on the clock. You're going to have to be quick.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from Gareth Southgate's first game as manager against Malta in 2016?

Quiz! How much do you know about Champions League finals?

Quiz! Can you name every English champion, FA Cup winner and League Cup winner?

Quiz! Can you name every nation's top appearance-maker in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name the 30 most expensive signings by Football League clubs?

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

Latest in Stories
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds aloft the Premier League trophy at the Etihad in May 2023.
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?
Newcastle United&#039;s Dan Burn battles with Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 26, 2025.
I watch every football game on this TV - and it's been discounted by £210 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days
Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi of Spain thanks the fans during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal leg one match between Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip on March 20, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Arsenal report: Martin Zubimendi 'very close' to shock Real Madrid move
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025
Manchester United make exciting teenager 'top priority' this summer: report
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool set for major PSR hit ahead of the summer: report
The current logo used for the Premier League
Surprise sponsor 'in talks' with the Premier League over multi-million pound deal: report
Latest in Features
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds aloft the Premier League trophy at the Etihad in May 2023.
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?
Sheila Garcia of Real Madrid CF battle for the ball with Alessia Russo of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League Quarter Finals First Leg match between Real Madrid CF and Arsenal FC at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on March 18, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
'Over two legs I expected Arsenal to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League, I still think they can despite being 2-0 down,' says former Lioness Izzy Christiansen
Luiz Diaz of Colombia celebrates with James Rodriguez of Colombia after scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between Brazil and Colombia at Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.
How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay: Live streams for World Cup qualifier
Uruguay&#039;s Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa (R) gives instructions during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Uruguay and Argentina at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on March 21, 2025.
How to watch Bolivia vs Uruguay: Live streams for Conmebol World Cup qualifying
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MARCH 20, 2025: Vinicius Junior of Brazil in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between Brazil and Colombia at Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.
How to watch Argentina vs Brazil: Live streams for blockbuster World Cup qualifier
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's greatest Premier League players ever?
More about stories
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025

Manchester United make exciting teenager 'top priority' this summer: report
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool set for major PSR hit ahead of the summer: report
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025

Manchester United make exciting teenager 'top priority' this summer: report
See more latest
Most Popular
Luiz Diaz of Colombia celebrates with James Rodriguez of Colombia after scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between Brazil and Colombia at Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.
How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay: Live streams for World Cup qualifier
Moisés Caicedo of Ecuador and teammates celebrates after winning the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Ecuador and Venezuela at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on March 21, 2025 in Quito, Ecuador.
How to watch Chile vs Ecuador: Live streams for World Cup qualifier
Sheila Garcia of Real Madrid CF battle for the ball with Alessia Russo of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League Quarter Finals First Leg match between Real Madrid CF and Arsenal FC at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on March 18, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
'Over two legs I expected Arsenal to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League, I still think they can despite being 2-0 down,' says former Lioness Izzy Christiansen
Jhonder Cadiz of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s first goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Ecuador and Venezuela at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on March 21, 2025 in Quito, Ecuador.
How to watch Venezuela vs Peru: Live streams for crucial World Cup qualifier
Uruguay&#039;s Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa (R) gives instructions during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Uruguay and Argentina at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on March 21, 2025.
How to watch Bolivia vs Uruguay: Live streams for Conmebol World Cup qualifying
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MARCH 20, 2025: Vinicius Junior of Brazil in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between Brazil and Colombia at Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.
How to watch Argentina vs Brazil: Live streams for blockbuster World Cup qualifier
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's greatest Premier League players ever?
Can you name both these England players pictured?
Quiz! Can you name every England player with 10 or more England caps since 2000?
Ranked! The 100 best Premier League players ever
Ranked! The 100 best Premier League players ever
England saw off Albania 2-0 at Wembley thanks to goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane
How to watch England vs Latvia: Live stream details for World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium