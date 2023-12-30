Pep Guardiola issues warning to Manchester City stars after Jack Grealish burglary

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to be cautious after Jack Grealish’s house was burgled during City’s 3-1 win over Everton on Wednesday night.

Grealish's partner and members of his family were at his home in Cheshire watching the England international play 90 minutes against the Toffees. Upon hearing a disturbance they contacted the police, who carried out a search supported by dogs and helicopters. At the time of writing, however, no suspects have been found.

The Sun reported that thieves took jewellery and watches worth £1m, and Grealish missed training on Thursday to spend time with his family, returning on Friday. Guardiola added that the club will “see how he feels” about playing against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

The manager commented: "They have security but unfortunately it's happened. It's happened many times.

"[It’s happened to Manchester] United players as well. I don't know much about London but it's happened [there], and not just in the UK – I know in Catalonia, where my family lives, many things happen.

"Today you have to be careful. Not much [posting] on social media – the less they know what you are doing the better. People are waiting [to see] where you are, what you are doing."

Grealish is the latest in a long line of footballers to have been burgled, with City’s out-on-loan defender João Cancelo attacked during a burglary at home in 2022, and Raheem

Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Paul Pogba also targeted by thieves. Footballers have long been the targets of thieves, with Ashley Cole he was “on [his] knees, waiting to be killed,” during a robbery in 2020 and, further back, Patrick Vieira gassed at home as thieves broke in.

Guardiola added: "Jewellery, money, whatever – it's tough, and the family being there is difficult to process. It's tough for Jack, as it was with João before."

