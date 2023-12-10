Kalvin Phillips linked with sensational summer move to Manchester City's close rivals

Kalvin Phillips' time at Manchester City has all but come to an end, with Pep Guardiola recently saying he can’t see a way for the England midfielder to get back into his team.

Since joining from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 Phillips has played just over 800 minutes for the Citizens and has featured in just four league games this season, leading Guardiola to say: "He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry… I'm not very pleased [with myself] and I am so sorry for him."

It’s no wonder, then, that the 28-year-old has been heavily linked with moves away from the Etihad, with Juventus reportedly eyeing-up a loan deal in January.

But Phillips’ new permanent club could end up being controversially closer to home, as The Sun report that Manchester United have set him as their top transfer target.

An anonymous source is quoted as saying: "United are watching the situation with Phillips very carefully. He is likely to go out on loan in January, but he will then be looking for a permanent switch in the summer, and [Erik] ten Hag wants to be right at the front of the queue.

"He is a fan of the way Phillips plays, and thinks his style is perfectly suited to United and to the philosophy he is trying to instil in the group.

“Plus, the new investors want the club to focus on investing in and developing English players, and Phillips still remains one of the best English players in the Premier League. It wouldn’t be the first time a player has moved from City to United, but it's always controversial."

Guardiola is thought unlikely to stand in Phillips’ way. The midfielder holds 31 England caps – including in the European Championships and World Cup – and was named England Men’s Player of the Year 2020/21.

He played 12 league matches last season as City won the title, sitting as an unused substitute in their Champions League and FA Cup final victories.

