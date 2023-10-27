"Manchester City can win 10 titles in a row" – Shaun Wright-Phillips exclusive

Manchester City are chasing their fourth consecutive Premier League title this season – and Shaun Wright-Phillips believes they are capable of winning 10 in a row.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured the treble last term and have bagged five of the last six domestic titles, as their domination of English football continues.

No team have ever won four successive English league titles, but Bayern Munich made it 10 in a row in Germany in 2022, adding another last term – and former Manchester City favourite Wright-Phillips has told FourFourTwo that those sorts of numbers could be doable for his old club.

Asked whether it was possible for City to win 10 in a row, he said: “Yeah, I think it is. I wouId like to think it is and I think the players would believe it.

“If you listen to the players and the way they talk, they seem to be so hungry to keep winning more. That’s a hard thing to get and it stems from the manager – they always want to do better, and the players that come in want to join that bandwagon, so they have that extra drive as well. Whatever training they do, mentally and physically, it’s astonishing to see.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham currently lead the Premier League table after nine games but, while Wright-Phillips doesn’t expect the title race to be easy this term, he still fancies City, who are only two points behind.

“The way they’re playing, they’re hard to beat with what they have,” he told FFT, on behalf of Betway Sport Betting. “People were saying Haaland was having a bad season, that he’d been quiet, but he’s scoring you’re scoring a goal a game. That’s your job done – you’re a striker, that’s what you’re meant to do.

“Julian Alvarez has come in, he’s probably one of the first names on the teamsheet now, Phil Foden is playing so well, Jeremy Doku is flying, John Stones is back fit, Kyle Walker is getting better and better, so it’s hard to see teams beating them to win that title.

“It’s a very interesting season – if you look at Spurs, surprise package, no one saw them coming and they’re undefeated, the same as Arsenal. But City have got this weird knack, they can just go on a 13-game winning streak.

“The way City started the season has put them in a very powerful position if you think that they go on that run at the back end of the season. Normally they amble through the start, then kick in. But now they’ve started well – they might have lost two games, but before that, they’d won them all.”

