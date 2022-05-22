Pep Guardiola’s trophy haul at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has won his ninth major trophy with Manchester City after his side secured their fourth Premier League title in five seasons. Here, the PA news agency looks at his previous triumphs.

2017-18: Premier League and League Cup double

Guardiola claimed his first Premier League title in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

After a trophyless first season, Guardiola got his hands on his first silverware at City with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. They went on to win the league title in style with a record 100 points.

2018-19: Domestic treble

City had four trophies to parade – including the Community Shield – in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

City edged out Liverpool by 98 points to 97 in a thrilling title race. They again won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties and thrashed Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final to become the first side to win the domestic treble.

2019-20: League Cup

Victory over Aston Villa at Wembley ensured City did not end the 2019-20 season empty-handed (Mike Egerton/PA)

City failed to mount a successful title defence as Liverpool took the honours in the pandemic-interrupted season but they were not to end empty-handed after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final.

2020-21: Premier League and League Cup double

City reclaimed the Premier League crown in 2021 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Guardiola’s side paced themselves superbly in another coronavirus-affected season to win the Premier League with three games to spare after a 15-game winning run between December and March. They beat Tottenham to claim a fourth successive Carabao Cup but narrowly missed out on the Champions League as they lost to Chelsea in the final.

2021-22: Premier League

Jubilant scenes followed as Manchester City won another title (Martin Rickett/PA)

City surrendered their grip on the Carabao Cup in October but they were still in contention for three other trophies at the start of April. Their Champions League and FA Cup hopes both ended at the semi-final stage with defeats to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively but they edged out the Merseysiders to prevail in another tight title race on the final day. That does not tell the full story of a dramatic final day, but the record books show another title.