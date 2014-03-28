Pep keen to keep winning ahead of United clash

Bayern have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title in record time thanks to their 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin in midweek.

With Saturday's visit of Hoffenheim coming four days prior to their European quarter-final first-leg trip to Old Trafford, Guardiola is keen to ensure his players' performances do not suffer a dip.

"We have to play as well as possible in order to be prepared for the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United," he said.

"I am very happy about winning the German title (but) I do not care that I have become a champion a week before (predecessor) Jupp (Heynckes).

"The most important thing is the title and that we play good football."

Guardiola also confirmed that goalkeeper Tom Starke will play against his former club on Saturday.

"He always trains well and is a great guy. He deserves it," the former Barcelona boss added.