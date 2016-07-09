Pepe back in full training ahead of Euro 2016 final

Portugal have been given a boost ahead of Sunday's Euro 2016 final after Pepe returned to full training.

The 33-year-old has been training alone for most of this week as a result of the thigh injury which kept him out of the 2-0 semi-final win over Wales.

However, the Real Madrid centre-back took part in the full session with the rest of Fernando Santos' squad on Saturday in Marcoussis, and looks likely to be fit to play a part in the match with the hosts at Stade de France.

Huge boost for . Injury doubt taking part in full training today. July 9, 2016

Barring the semi-final, Pepe has played in every game for Portugal at the tournament.