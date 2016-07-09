Pepe back in full training ahead of Euro 2016 final
Pepe looks likely to be fit for the Euro 2016 final after taking part in full training for Portugal on Saturday.
Portugal have been given a boost ahead of Sunday's Euro 2016 final after Pepe returned to full training.
The 33-year-old has been training alone for most of this week as a result of the thigh injury which kept him out of the 2-0 semi-final win over Wales.
However, the Real Madrid centre-back took part in the full session with the rest of Fernando Santos' squad on Saturday in Marcoussis, and looks likely to be fit to play a part in the match with the hosts at Stade de France.
Huge boost for . Injury doubt taking part in full training today. July 9, 2016
Barring the semi-final, Pepe has played in every game for Portugal at the tournament.
