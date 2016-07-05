Pepe holds no fear, insists Robson-Kanu

Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu is "relishing" the chance to go up against Portugal's Pepe in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 - provided the defender is fit to feature in Lyon.

Recalled to the starting XI for the quarter-final against Belgium, the former Reading forward scored a superb individual goal - complete with Cruyff turn - to help Wales record a famous 3-1 win in Lille.

He could be set to do battle with Champions League winner Pepe in the last four of the tournament, so long as the Portugal player overcomes a thigh injury in time.

Robson-Kanu is excited about the prospect of taking on the 33-year-old Pepe.

"I don't know how much he will be looking forward to playing against me," he said.

"With what I do for the team my job will be to occupy him and to effect the game in that way.

"He is a world-class player, he knows what he is doing. But it holds no fear and I am relishing the game.

"Portugal hold a bit of a high line and there will probably be a lot more space in behind. He will probably be hopefully seeing the back of my number a fair few times chasing after me.

"There will be duels all over the pitch and it is about coming out on top and hopefully we can do that."

The winner of the Wales-Portugal clash will meet either France or Germany in the final.